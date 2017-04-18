Dreamers Are Getting Detained and Deported Despite Trump’s Promise of Protection for Immigrant Children

During his campaign for president, Donald Trump said many, many things. Most of them were somewhere between outlandish and absurd, making the rare moment of moral clarity by the current president hard to fathom, much less rely upon. On Tuesday, the Trump administration proved once again that the president of the United States’ words are not to be depended upon, as what appears to be the first of the Dreamers—immigrants that came to the U.S. as children that Trump promised some protection from deportation—was deported to Mexico in a matter of hours.

The Department of Homeland Security, according to USA Today’s reporting, has not been forthcoming about Montes’ case, the first known instance of a Dreamer being deported under the Trump administration. According to advocacy groups, another 10 are currently in custody. The DREAM Act and the DACA program were designed to take a humane approach to how the U.S. deals with children brought to the country illegally when they were very young and, now, in many cases, have lived in the U.S. for decades, as well as families that may be torn apart by the deportation of a mother or father who is undocumented, but whose kids are American citizens. It goes without saying that many Dreamers have gone on to be successful students and adults; they are often held up as examples of the flaws with blanket deportation orders. On Tuesday, Iowa Rep. Steve King, a Republican who occupies the white-nationalist portion of the Trump base, had this to say about the news of a young man being split from his family.