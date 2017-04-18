Cleveland Facebook Killer Reported Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Police Chase in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania State Police have announced that Steve Stephens, the 37-year-old Cleveland man who uploaded a video of himself killing an apparent stranger to Facebook on Sunday, is dead:
Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017
More detail via USA Today:
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said police in Pennsylvania received a tip just after 11 a.m. ET that Stephens' vehicle was seen in a McDonald's parking lot near the city of Erie. Williams said Stephens fled in his vehicle but was stopped after a short pursuit.
"Steve Stephens then took his own life," Williams said.
Erie is 90 miles from Cleveland. Stephens' victim, 74-year-old Robert Godwin, is believed to have been attacked at random while walking home from a family gathering.