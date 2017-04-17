Trump Recommended a Book on Twitter Today. It Basically Has No Words.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On Monday morning, our president, who does not read, tweeted out praise for a book.

A great book for your reading enjoyment: "REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS" by Michael J. Knowles. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

The book, ostensibly a list of reasons to vote for Democrats, contains 260 pages of blank space. Get it? “Lefty lawyers require that we state the book is mostly blank and contains precisely 1,235 words,” the Amazon description reads.