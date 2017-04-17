Here Is Jeff Sessions Reading a Children's Book and Donald Trump Interrupting

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the highest-ranking law enforcement official in the country, who in recent weeks has disbanded a forensic science commission and ordered a comprehensive review of police reforms across the country, read the children’s book It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny Monday morning on the lawn of the White House at the annual Easter Egg Roll.

“P.J. Funnybunny was very sad,” Sessions, who’s planning a federal crackdown on marijuana users, read to an unknown number of children.

“He did not like being a bunny,” Sessions continued. At this point, he showed the children an illustration, presumably of a sad bunny. “There he is, he’s not very happy,” noted the former Alabama senator, whom Coretta Scott King once described as working against her husband's dream. Sessions also questioned P.J. Funnybunny’s aversion to the cooked carrot dish his mother is always forcing him to eat. “I think a bunny would like carrots,” our baffled Attorney General, who last week issued a memo instructing prosecutors to crack down on anyone harboring undocumented immigrants, said.

Sessions got a few pages into the book before Donald Trump, flanked by his wife Melania, his son Barron, and the Easter Bunny, came outside.

“The President’s coming,” he said. “Well, let’s see.”

Trump, who appointed Sessions and has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct and by multiple women of sexual assault, appeared to forget to put his hand on his chest during the national anthem.

Melania appears to nudge President Trump to remind him to put his hand over his heart during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/4YR1iZyLlJ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 17, 2017

The president then told the assembled children and Easter Bunny a version of his promise to "Make America Great Again."

“We're right on track. You see what’s happening,” President Trump tells a crowd of children while standing with the Easter Bunny pic.twitter.com/cclnDyNxcm — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 17, 2017

“We will be stronger, and bigger, and better as a nation than ever before," he said, to applause from the crowd and from Mr. Bunny. "We’re right on track. You see what’s happening, and we are right on track.”

Later in the event, Trump did this.

A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs ... and then tosses the hat into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7ExdhpO97H — POLITICO (@politico) April 17, 2017