White supremacist caught on video sucker punching a woman at Berkeley protest.

WeAreChange/YouTube

As supporters and opponents of Donald Trump clashed violently in Berkeley, Calif. on Saturday, video of the confrontations quickly made their way to social media showing the two sides exchanging blows and heated words. One particularly shocking video immediately became viral as it showed a Trump supporter delivering a forceful sucker punch to the face of a young woman who seems to have been completely taken by surprise and fell to the ground. Social media users quickly identified the aggressor as Nathan Damigo, founder of white supremacist group Identity Evropa.

I hope I run into Nathan. https://t.co/bPfSObqiGl — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 16, 2017

The Saturday clashes marked the third time in recent months that Trump supporters and opponents engaged in violent confrontations in Berkeley during what pro-Trump demonstrators had dubbed a “Patriot Day” rally. But counter-protesters showed up. The scene was reminiscent to another confrontation that took place in early March but this time the police was better prepared. Around 250 police officers were deployed to the scene and in the end 21 people were arrested and 11 were injured, including one stabbing victim.

Demonstrators are punching each other and even using skateboards and helmets as weapons in #Berkeley. https://t.co/PAK3WUbllH pic.twitter.com/7G8hLtsA4I — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) April 15, 2017

"A large number of fights have occurred and numerous fireworks have been thrown in the crowds," Berkeley police said in a statement. "There have also been numerous reports of pepper spray being used in the crowd."

Absolutely chaotic scenes in Berkeley where pro- & anti-Trump protesters are clashing. @BuzzFeedNews also on scene: https://t.co/GHfElQPq6U pic.twitter.com/XX5mR0s7LC — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 15, 2017