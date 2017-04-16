 Trump lashes out at tax return protesters: Who paid them?

April 16 2017 4:27 PM

Trump Lashes Out at Tax Return Protesters: Who Paid Them?

Tax Day demonstrators gather on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on April 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

President Donald Trump spent the morning of Easter Sunday rage-tweeting against protesters who gathered across the country on Saturday to demand to see his tax returns, suggesting some benefactor had “paid” people to come out. First though, Trump wished everyone a happy Easter.

And then he quickly rehashed old obsessions, wondering why his tax returns are suddenly an issue again. He shrugs the issue away by once again lying about his Electoral College victory, writing in a typo-riddled tweet that he managed to do “what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College!” Except at this point we all know that’s not true. Sure, he got a bigger victory than George W. Bush, but George H.W. Bush won by a much bigger margin than Trump in 1988, and, of course, Ronald Reagan also easily beat him. In fact, Trump’s Electoral College Victory ranks 46th in 58 elections.

The commander in chief then went on to accuse protesters of being bankrolled by opponents who don’t seem to realize “the election is over!” Trump wrote on Twitter that “someone” should investigate “who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday.”

The tweets seem to suggest Trump was bothered by the tens of thousands of people who took the streets across the country on Saturday to demand that he release his tax returns. Even though Trump tries to portray their demands as a fringe view, a January poll found that a clear majority of Americans believe the president should release his tax returns.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart Easter service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida on April 16, 2017.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

