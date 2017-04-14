Today in Conservative Media: Who’s Ready for Some Regime Change?

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

A daily roundup of the biggest stories in right-wing media.

Many conservative outlets on Friday turned some of their attention from the MOAB bomb that the U.S. dropped in Afghanistan the day before to a brewing possible conflict in North Korea. In particular, Breitbart and other sites aggregated reporting from NBC suggesting that the U.S. was considering a preemptive strike if the country attempted further nuclear tests.

Leaning into the prospect of regime change, former U.N. ambassador John Bolton, appearing on Breitbart News Daily, said, “I think the only long-term way to deal with the North Korean nuclear weapons program is to end the regime in North Korea.”

In other news:

Conservative outlets haven’t forgotten about one of Trump’s signature campaign promises—the border wall. Breitbart ran a post on one border agent’s rebuke of Paul Ryan, who had suggested it might not be possible to fund the project this year. Another article on the site discussed two recent Trump appointees to the Department of Homeland Security, describing them as “leading advocates for reforming illegal and legal immigration enforcement” and noting that they had been endorsed by organizations that support “increased border security, a wall, reforming foreign guest worker visas and lower levels of legal immigration to help American wages to rise.”

Other conservative outlets weighed possible environmental objections to the wall. An editorial in the Daily Caller, for example, opined that Congress should pass national security exemptions to the Endangered Species Act and other related laws, or else “every single foot of the wall will be tied up in enviro-whacko leftist environmental lawsuits until hell freezes over.” LifeZette, meanwhile, spotlighted a proposal to turn environmentalists’ interests against them by covering the wall in solar panels. Better yet? The wall might actually pay for itself that way—indeed, as the article's kicker suggested, Mexico would arguably be paying “because the sun's coming from south of the border.”