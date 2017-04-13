The camera does not love Rex Tillerson.

AFP_NG8YC,ALEXANDER NEMENOV

The photographers of Getty Images seem to feel a tender sympathy for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who admitted in March that he “didn’t want this job” but postponed his plans to retire in luxury because his wife told him to. The visual library abounds with shots of Tillerson dwarfed by solemn responsibilities he never sought.

Lintao Zhang/AFP/Getty Images

Sometimes the bowed and humbled secretary is barely in the frame.

Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joshua Roberts/Reuters

At least, photographers’ pity for Tillerson is one explanation for what’s happening here. (Another, that the pictures reflect a normal distribution of off-to-the-side camera angles, is perhaps more correct but too boring to contemplate.)

Or, alternately: What if the former Exxon executive can’t stop photobombing all these carefully composed snaps of rooms and tarmacs? Look at that attention hound getting in the way of this lovely floral wallpaper!

Lintao Zhang/AFP/Getty Images

Now he’s ruining this ceremonial procession to the tomb of Ataturk.

Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images

Come on, dude.

Umit Bektas/Reuters

Stealing John Kelly's thunder.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

You're blocking the rest of the sevens.

Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images