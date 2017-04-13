The Camera Does Not Love Rex Tillerson
The photographers of Getty Images seem to feel a tender sympathy for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who admitted in March that he “didn’t want this job” but postponed his plans to retire in luxury because his wife told him to. The visual library abounds with shots of Tillerson dwarfed by solemn responsibilities he never sought.
Sometimes the bowed and humbled secretary is barely in the frame.
At least, photographers’ pity for Tillerson is one explanation for what’s happening here. (Another, that the pictures reflect a normal distribution of off-to-the-side camera angles, is perhaps more correct but too boring to contemplate.)
Or, alternately: What if the former Exxon executive can’t stop photobombing all these carefully composed snaps of rooms and tarmacs? Look at that attention hound getting in the way of this lovely floral wallpaper!
Now he’s ruining this ceremonial procession to the tomb of Ataturk.
Come on, dude.
Stealing John Kelly's thunder.
You're blocking the rest of the sevens.
Isn’t the country’s top diplomat a little old to be vamping around like a self-absorbed millennial? Rude.