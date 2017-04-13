People Magazine Publishes History's Most Cheerful Headline About Incest and Murder for Hire

Indeed, the story is about the happy family life that Cheryl Pierson and Rob Cuccio have built some three decades after they made national headlines for paying a high school classmate $400 to shoot and kill Pierson's father, who she said had sexually abused her for years. (The judge in her case said he believed she was telling the truth about the abuse.) Both were convicted of relatively minor offenses in the plot. Then they got married and had kids. And they've now written a book—Incest, Murder and a Miracle: The True Story Behind the Cheryl Pierson Murder-For-Hire Headlines—which Pierson says she hopes will provide solace and hope to other survivors of sexual abuse.