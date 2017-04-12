Ahmadinejad is back. Will he really run for president of Iran again?

Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images

The election is likely to come down to a referendum on the 2015 nuclear deal, opposed by hardliners like Ahmadinejad. President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate whose signature issue has been improving the economy by seeking better relations with the West, is widely expected to run for a second term. He’ll face a challenge from hardliners who want a more aggressive response to Donald Trump’s America, and he could have trouble with poorer voters who haven’t yet seen the economic benefits he promised. Though Ahmadinejad is still a controversial figure due to his mishandling of the economy as well as the bloody resolution of the 2009 protests of his re-election, the religiously devout, populist firebrand could be well-positioned to capitalize on this political moment, but there may be less to the announcement than meets the eye.

While more than 120 candidates have already put their name forward, the final list of those allowed to run for president will be vetted and published by the clerical Guardian Council on April 27. Women and dissidents can probably expect to be disqualified. Ahmadinejad’s defiance of the Supreme Leader might also count against him.

The registration seems mostly to have been a way to give publicity to his ally, former Vice President Hamid Baghaei, who also registered. “I registered merely to support Baghaei and I will act according to the [supreme] leader’s advice,” Ahmadinejad said. Baghaei was jailed for unclear reasons for several months in 2015, and Ahmadinejad’s high-profile stunt may have been a way to put pressure on the Guardian Council not to disqualify him. It’s also a challenge to other hardliners, who are said to have mostly coalesced around another candidate, cleric Ebrahim Raisi.