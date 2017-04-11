Fox News Reportedly Undecided on Whether to Boot Bill O’Reilly for Latest Sexual Harassment Scandal

If after millions of dollars in settlements to female former Fox News staffers and contributors to tidy up sexual harassment claims, you thought Bill O’Reilly was untouchable at the network—you might be right! But, it turns out, you could be wrong. After the New York Times delved into the O’Reilly Factor host’s sordid work history earlier this month, there are murmurs that the longtime host and cash cow for the network could be on the way out. That development comes via New York magazine Fox News aficionado Gabriel Sherman, who reported that O’Reilly’s announced vacation on-air Tuesday night could be the end of the host’s run at the network.