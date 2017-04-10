Report: Russia Knew About Syria's Chemical Attack in Advance

DMITRI LOVETSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Russian forces were aware of Bashar al-Assad's plan to use chemical weapons to attack his own people and may have attempted to cover up the incident afterwards, according to a report from the Associated Press citing an unnamed U.S. official. The official gave information on the conclusions the Pentagon reached after studying the aftermath of the attacks in Syria. From the AP:

The official said a drone operated by Russians was flying over a hospital as victims of the attack were rushing to get treatment. Hours after the drone left, a Russian-made fighter jet bombed the hospital in what American officials believe was an attempt to cover up the usage of chemical weapons.

The official said the presence of the surveillance drone over the hospital couldn't have been a coincidence, and that Russia must have known the chemical weapons attack was coming and that victims were seeking treatment.

The AP notes that U.S. officials had previously said they were uncertain about whether the drone was Russian or Syrian. Additionally, although the jet that bombed the hospital was Russian-made, U.S. officials have said they remain unsure whether it was being piloted by Russian or Syrian forces.