Marine Le Pen is under fire for denying France’s complicity in the Holocaust.

Georges Gobet/AFP/Getty Images

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is under fire for remarks she made on Sunday in which she stated that France should not be held responsible for the deportation of Jews during the Holocaust. From the Washington Post:

“I don’t think that France is responsible for the Vel d’Hiv,” she declared Sunday during an interview on French television. “I think that in general, more generally, if there were those responsible, it was those who were in power at the time. This is not France.”

In remarks that elicited outrage across the French media, Le Pen went further: “France has been mired in people’s minds for years. In reality, our children are taught that they have every reason to criticize her, to see only the darkest historical aspects.”

“I want them to be proud to be French again.”

The Vel d’Hiv was a Paris stadium where thousands Jews rounded up by the Vichy regime were forced to stay before being transported to Auschwitz. The Vichy regime, so named because it was centered in the more southerly city of Vichy during the German occupation of northern France, assisted in the roundups and deportations of Jews for several years. Le Pen later made a statement saying that “the Vichy regime was not France.” "It does not in any way exonerate the personal and personal responsibility of the French who participated in the vile round-up of the Vel d'Hiv and all the atrocities committed during that period," she added.

France and historians have acknowledged French involvement in the Vel d’Hiv roundup for decades. Former President Jacques Chirac formally recognized the French state's responsibility in deporting Jews in 1995. In the wake of the interview, Le Pen has been condemned by the Israeli government, Jewish organizations, and her political opponents, including fellow presidential contender Emmanuel Macron, who is currently neck and neck with Le Pen at the top of the latest polls. He called her remarks “a serious mistake.”