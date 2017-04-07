Judge Rejects Jeff Sessions’ Bid to Back Out of Baltimore Civil Rights Deal in Quite Spicy Fashion

One of the Obama Justice Department's signature achievements was the creation of 14 police reform agreements—called "consent decrees"—with departments in cities including Baltimore; Ferguson, Missouri; and Cleveland that have allegedly been the site of systematic civil rights abuses. The Trump administration's Justice Department is led by Jeff Sessions, a 70-year-old white man from Alabama who is named after Jefferson Davis; Sessions is a little less of a leftist on civil rights issues than Obama and Eric Holder were. He has announced plans to "review" all of the consent decrees and has been trying to delay the adoption of Baltimore's, which was only agreed to this January. That delay effort ran into a wall Friday—a wall named federal judge James K. Bredar. Via the Baltimore Sun's Justin Fenton: