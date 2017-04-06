Trump Has Just Discovered the Children of Syria. His Policies Would Kill More of Them.

Karam al-Masri/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump seems to have been very moved by images he saw on TV of the children killed and injured in the chemical weapons attack in Idlib, Syria, this week. At the White House on Wednesday, Trump said that the sight of “innocent people, including women, small children and even beautiful little babies” were so horrifying that “my attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much.” His attitude has apparently changed so much that he said Thursday that he is considering military options in retaliation for the attack, an idea he condemned when he was running against Hillary Clinton. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday that “steps are underway” to remove Assad, an astounding about-face from last week when Tillerson said that the Syrian leader’s removal was no longer a U.S. priority.

Perhaps, given all the feelings, Trump should stop trying to ban all Syrian refugees from entering the United States. Perhaps, given his new mindset, Trump should have a conversation with his press secretary Sean Spicer, who responded in January to a question about the detention of a 5-year-old Iranian that, “to assume that just because of someone’s age or gender or whatever that they don’t pose a threat would be misguided and wrong.” Perhaps, given his new attitude, the president should consider one good option for helping the children of Syria: killing fewer of them.

During his campaign, Trump accused the Obama administration of waging a “politically correct” war on ISIS and said he supported killing the families of terrorists. Since coming to power, he has altered policies put in place by the previous administration to prevent civilian casualties in U.S. airstrikes, and what do you know, there has been a dramatic increase in those casualties, including kids.