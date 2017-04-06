Steve Bannon Apparently Called Jared Kushner a "Cuck" Behind His Back

The big story this week out of the White House is that Steve Bannon's influence is on the wane. Bannon is an ethnonationalist and economic protectionist, and as such his natural foil in the Trump administration is Jared Kushner, a onetime Democrat who believes in social tolerance and free trade. If Bannon's stock falls, Kushner's rises. As such, the Daily Beast reports that Bannon's current feelings about Kushner are quite negative:

Cuckservative, for those of you lucky enough to not know, was the 2016 election cycle's go-to right-wing insult; it's basically used to condemn moderates as emasculated girly-men. Globalist, meanwhile, is a right-wing pejorative that means either "advocate of relaxed immigration and trade policies" or "scheming Jew" depending on how racist you are. (When I was researching the slur-happy pro-Trump Reddit forum r/The_Donald last year, for example, one of its most upvoted posts was a rant about "globalists" such as George Soros and the Rothschilds who also happen to be the frequent subjects of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Bannon, for his part, has a history of endorsing white-supremacist views and allegedly once told his now-ex-wife that he didn't want his daughters attending a school with significant Jewish enrollment. Kushner is Jewish.)