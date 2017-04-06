Senate Republicans go nuclear to advance Gorsuch.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

On Thursday, Senate Republicans invoked the nuclear option to break the Democratic filibuster of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. As a result of the rule change and the Democratic invocation of the nuclear option for executive branch and lower-court nominees in 2013, all presidential nominees can now be confirmed with a simple majority vote.

The Senate approved the rule change 52-48. All Democrats opposed it. Three Democratic senators—all up for re-election in 2018—voted with the GOP both against the Democratic filibuster before the rule change and for advancing Gorsuch’s nomination to confirmation after the rule change: Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. A fourth Democratic senator, Michael Bennet of Colorado, voted against the Democratic filibuster and against advancing Gorsuch’s nomination.

