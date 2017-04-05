White House: Bannon Has Never Been to an NSC Meeting, Will Continue Attending NSC Meetings

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Top presidential adviser Steve Bannon was taken off the National Security Council Wednesday in a move that the White House is trying to spin as a routine, premeditated personnel shift rather than an admission that new national security adviser H.R. McMaster did not want a racist conspiracy theorist with no relevant experience breathing down his neck all the time. This spin effort was dubious even before the administration got its streams crossed and told reporters that:

Advertisement



1. Bannon leaving the NSC isn't a big deal because he never actually went to its meetings anyway

and

2. Bannon leaving the NSC isn't a big deal because he's going to continue going to its meetings even though he's not technically on it anymore

When I noticed this I assumed I must have misread something, but it's right there on the feed of Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, who broke the story:

NEW: Bannon's role on NSC was to look over Gen. Flynn's shoulder, a White House official said.



He never went to meeting. https://t.co/mWsWjw7Qbk — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 5, 2017

Bannon will continue to attend National Security Council meetings--including the one this afternoon, top official told me. https://t.co/q2YTa613DY — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 5, 2017

One person said [Bannon] attended one meeting; another said he hadn’t attended any.