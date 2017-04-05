The New York Times Trump Interview Is a Reminder: The President Is a Huckster

Two New York Times reporters sat down for an interview published Wednesday with President Trump and at least six—count’em six—high-level presidential advisers hovering in the background of the back-and-forth. Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush from the Times were joined by the usual suspects: chief of staff Reince Priebus, press secretary Sean Spicer, whatever-it-is-Hope-Hicks-actually-does Hope Hicks, along with top economic adviser and former president of Goldman Sachs Gary Cohn, and, at some point, Vice President Mike Pence. That’s a lot of presidential assistance in one room for one interview. They were there to help, presumably. What they ended up witnessing was another stunning display of how little the president of the United States knows and his cringe-inducing huckster shtick when presented with questions he doesn’t know the answer to.