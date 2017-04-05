Trump Says He Thinks Susan Rice Committed a Crime, Isn’t Sure Which One
In a Wednesday interview with the New York Times, President Trump accused former national security adviser Susan Rice of having committed a crime by requesting the "unmasking" of the names of Trump associates who were caught up in the legal surveillance of foreign targets. Unmasking can be done legally, and Trump did not say specifically what crime Rice may have committed; he also accused other Obama officials, vaguely, of involvement in nefarious activities. From the Times:
He declined to say if he had personally reviewed new intelligence to bolster his claim but pledged to explain himself “at the right time." ... When asked if Ms. Rice, who has denied leaking the names of Trump associates under surveillance by United States intelligence agencies, had committed a crime, the president said, “Do I think? Yes, I think.”
Trump also took time during the interview to defend Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who is currently under fire over a Times report that several sexual assault lawsuits against him that were quietly settled. “I think he’s a person I know well—he is a good person,” he told the Times’ Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman. “I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally I think he shouldn’t have settled.”