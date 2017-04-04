The Little-Known Tweets That Prove Trump Is Right About Susan Rice and Wiretapping

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, assistant deputy White House press secretary Sean Hannity, and President Trump himself are among those who've suggested that Donald Trump's March 4 claim that Barack Obama wiretapped his apartment has been validated, in a broad sense, by recent reports that Obama officials may have circulated the identities of Trump transition team figures who were caught up in the legal surveillance of foreign targets. On Monday, this strain of revisionist triumphalism reached a fever pitch after reports that Obama national security adviser Susan Rice had specifically asked for the names of Trump-related figures to be "unmasked" in intelligence reports that she received. "For weeks, right here on this program, we have been demanding answers about who knew what, and when, about the surveillance of President Trump, candidate Trump and members of his transition team," Hannity said Monday night. "Tonight, we appear to have a very important, key piece of this very complex puzzle."