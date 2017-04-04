U.S. Iraq Delegation Includes Trump Bodyguard Who Wore Adidas Jacket to Meet President of Kurdistan

Donald Trump promised during the 2016 campaign that he would "hire the best people" if he became president. This turns out to have been incorrect! See the picture above, for instance, which depicts the delegation representing the United States—the most powerful country in the world—in a meeting with our geopolitically crucial Kurdish allies. The gentleman on the lower right is Keith Schiller, whose qualifiction for being seated at this high-level meeting is that he is Donald Trump's bodyguard. And, of course, in the middle there is Jared Kushner, a random guy from New York who inherited a real estate business and married Trump's daughter.