Eric Trump: “We Might Be Here Because of Nepotism, but We’re Not Still Here Because of Nepotism.”

Eric Trump has taken the lead as the most self-aware Trump. This is not saying much. During an interview with Forbes magazine conducted last February but posted on Tuesday, the youngest Trump (of the big three) touched on the touchy subject of nepotism in the Trump family White House. Eric did not explicitly acknowledge that everything he has in life is because of who is father is, but he did give a nod to the fact that that’s a thought someone has possibly once had. And, believe it or not, that's progress.

