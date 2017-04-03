Twin Metro Explosions Hit St. Petersburg, Killing at Least 10
At least 10 people were killed in explosions in two St. Petersburg metro stations Monday morning, according to Russian authorities. Fifty others have reportedly been injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin is in St. Petersburg for an economic summit and said in a televised statement that an investigation is underway. Video of the aftermath of the explosions has been circulating on social media.
