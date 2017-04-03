 Explosions hit St. Petersburg metro.

Twin Metro Explosions Hit St. Petersburg, Killing at Least 10

Twin Metro Explosions Hit St. Petersburg, Killing at Least 10

April 3 2017 9:47 AM

Twin Metro Explosions Hit St. Petersburg, Killing at Least 10

Subway passengers walk at the Avtovo metro station in Saint-Petersburg, on November 14, 2012.

OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty Images

At least 10 people were killed in explosions in two St. Petersburg metro stations Monday morning, according to Russian authorities. Fifty others have reportedly been injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin is in St. Petersburg for an economic summit and said in a televised statement that an investigation is underway. Video of the aftermath of the explosions has been circulating on social media.

This is a developing story.