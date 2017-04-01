Watch Trump Walk Out of Executive Order Signing Ceremony Without Signing Anything

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump gathered the press on Friday to sign two new executive orders on trade. He spoke very positively about what he was going to sign. "Thank you everybody," he said from the podium. "You're going to be seeing some very, very strong results very, very quickly. Thank you very much."

But when a reporter tried to ask Trump a question about Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who is now offering up testimony in exchange for immunity, the president’s fight or flight instincts seem to have kicked in. The commander in chief immediately sought out the door, and seemingly couldn’t get out of the room fast enough. Never mind that he hadn’t actually signed anything.

President Trump forgets to sign executive order, walks out of ceremony. Pence remembers, grabs executive order from desk. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/h1kDBvwcP5 — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) March 31, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence seems to have noticed the president’s mistake and ran after him. Trump appears to gesture that he wants the orders to be brought to him so Pence then goes to the desk and picks up the orders so the commander in chief can sign them in another room. That’s not quite how things usually work, considering Trump likes to have the press take photos of him signing executive orders.

VP Pence collected the Executive Orders from the Resolute Desk and brought them to Pres Trump to sign in another room. pic.twitter.com/89BgpElbew — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 31, 2017