GOP Lawmakers “Work For” the President, Says Congressman Who Must Have Slept Through Civics

Calfornia Rep. Devin Nunes is in the soup a bit at the moment because he's been conducting the House Intelligence Committee's investigation of the Trump-Russia-wiretapping scandal in such a way that seems designed to serve the interests of the White House rather than, like, the public. (Most prominently, Nunes announced that he'd seen classified information that suggested Trump associates had been treated inappropriately without disclosing that he apparently received that information during a meeting in an office on the White House grounds with Trump administration officials.) Even one Republican congressman (North Carolina's Walter Jones) has criticized Nunes' seeming lack of impartiality and called on him to recuse himself from the ongoing investigation.