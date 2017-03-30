Extremely Forgiving Trump Voters in CNN Segment Give Him "A" Grade for Performance So Far
The big stories of Donald Trump's presidency so far are 1) his travel ban being defeated in court and 2) the American Health Care Act failing in Congress. Not surprisingly given these high-profile losses, polls are finding that Trump's approval rating is not great. Of course, even an unusually low rating of 41 percent means that there are tens of millions of Americans who think you're doing a good job, and CNN's Alisyn Camerota found six highly enthusiastic proponents of this position for a segment on grading Trump's performance that aired Thursday morning. You can watch it above; here's a preview:
The gist: While they acknowledge that Trump has come up against opposition on several fronts, these voters are happy that he's trying to advance bold positions, especially on immigration, and believe that his hard-charging businessman's style will eventually yield better results.
Also, if you were wondering why Trump only got five A's out of six, the other voter, who gave him a B, explained that "I don't give anyone an A" before asserting that Trump may have won the election by a larger margin if not for the "busloads" of illegal voters, which he has "seen with [his] own eyes," that Democrats employ to engage in voter fraud. (Upon followup questioning from Camerota, this individual specified that his eyes had seen the fraudulent buses in question "on television.")