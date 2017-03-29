Ivanka Trump formally accepts job as Donald Trump’s daughter.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump was initially slated to serve as an informal adviser to her father, but she changed course and will become an official employee of the federal government. The role will still be unpaid, but the informality of Trump’s eldest daughter’s previous role aroused ethics concerns because it could potentially allow her to skirt some regulations and mandated financial disclosures. Shockingly, those concerns prompted the redefinition of Ivanka’s role, the White House said Wednesday.

“I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules, and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees,” Ivanka said in a statement Wednesday. “She will file the financial disclosure forms required of federal employees and be bound by the same ethics rules that she had planned to comply with voluntarily,” Ivanka’s lawyer said.

