Fox News Sued by Two Black Female Employees for Alleged Racial Discrimination

Turns out, sexual harassment isn’t the only harassment Fox News is good at. On Tuesday evening, two black women filed a lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court alleging they were subjected to “top-down racial harassment” while employees in the Fox News payroll department.

The suit comes on the heels of a string of sexual harassment claims lodged against the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes. And that’s just behind the scenes. On air Tuesday morning, Bill O’Reilly criticized to a black congresswoman’s appearance comparing her to James Brown. Earlier this month, CNN reported that another network host, Sean Hannity, pointed a gun at black Fox News contributor Juan Williams on set at Fox News.