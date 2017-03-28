DNC Asks Entire Staff to Resign as Democrats Begin Party Overhaul to Try to Stop Losing Elections

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Newly elected Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez asked for the entire staff of the party organization to submit resignations by April 15 as the DNC attempts a makeover following the 2016 election cycle that left many in the party jaded not only about Democrats’ electoral prospects, but the party’s campaign competency. As part of an effort to actually start winning elections again, establishment Democrats in Washington, D.C. promised change was coming after the party was again unable to win back majorities in either the House or Senate, and pretty much bungled its handling of just about everything having to do with the presidential election.

The staffing overhaul did not come as a surprise as both parties’ national organizations largely operate as fundraising and campaigning apparatuses whose staffing needs and numbers ebb and flow with the tides of the campaign cycle. Not to mention, given the party wreckage after the tumultuous term of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose Clinton ties rankled Bernie Sanders supporters, followed by interim chair Donna Brazille, and now Perez, charting a new course with fresh faces and new blood isn’t just a political strategy—it’s a mandate from the rank and file.

