Top Democrat Calls on Republican Head of Russia Investigation to Step Down After White House Intel Collaboration

After weeks of ever-so-gradually gathering momentum, just as things were starting to get interesting, the House investigation into President Trump’s ties to Russia has reached an existential crisis of its own. The revelation that the Republican head of the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, went to the White House grounds to view what he said were classified documents not available to members of Congress, cast new doubt on the independence of investigation under Nunes’ leadership. The old doubt was that Nunes was literally a member of the Trump transition team to the White House, where he was part of a 15-person executive committee that included current Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump’s children. If that wasn't bad enough, Nunes’ latest visit to the White House really put the air quotes in the “independent” investigation into Trump’s Russia dealings.