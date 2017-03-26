Shooting at Cincinnati Nightclub Kills One, Injures 15

REUTERS/Caleb Hughes

A packed nightclub with a history of violence in Cincinnati, Ohio erupted into chaos early Sunday morning when several people reportedly opened fire after an altercation. The shooters escaped.

"Several local men got into some type of dispute inside the bar and it escalated into shots being fired from several individuals," Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said. One person was killed and 15 others were injured, including one who was “in extremely critical condition.” Law enforcement officials say there is no sign that the shooting at the Cameo Nightlife club was in any way related to terrorism.

"At this point it's unclear exactly what instigated the shooting," Captain Kimberly Williams said at a briefing. "Just a lot of chaos when the shots went off." Although the local police chief first said there were several gunmen involved, a top official later took to Twitter to say that so far there was only one reported gunman.

Cameos Update: Only one reported shooter at this time, still investigating if others involved. — LtC. Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) March 26, 2017

Police are having trouble obtaining a description of the suspects because witnesses are reluctant to cooperate. "We need people to come forward," Mayor John Cranley said. "We need people to have courage to come forward to identify the shooter or shooters in this case."