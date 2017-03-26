Hundreds arrested at huge anti-corruption protests across Russia.

Alexander Utkin/AFP/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Moscow and other major cities across Russia on Sunday to protest against official government corruption in what certainly looked like the largest show of anti-Kremlin defiance since 2012. Hundreds of people were arrested, including prominent opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was one of the main organizers of the rally. Navalny fueled outrage by releasing a video that alleged the country’s prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev, had amassed a huge fortune as a public servant.

Navany downplayed his detention and called on people to keep on marching. “Today we are discussing (and condemning) corruption, not the detentions. Well, I was detained. So what. It ok. There are things in life that are worth being detained for,” Navalny tweeted. He was not the only one who apparently felt that way. One group said that at least 800 people were arrested in Moscow alone, although figures were hard to come by. Police officially said that 7,000 people took part in the rally in Moscow, but photos suggest the real number was much higher. One independent Moscow radio station estimated some 60,000 people took part in 82 protests across the country.

More video from the clashes around the bus with arrested protest leader @navalny inside from an hour or so ago. pic.twitter.com/k3lwh5nCJN — Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) March 26, 2017

Although Russian opposition is often derided by the Kremlin as nothing more than Western puppets who live in urban centers, on Sunday protesters gathered in towns far from the cities. The protests are taking place a year before a presidential election in which Vladimir Putin is expected to win a fourth term in office.

Unprecedented number of young Russians who've known no president but Putin came to protest him today. This looks like being the iconic shot pic.twitter.com/noRLeNNxDu — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 26, 2017

Guardian reporter Alec Luhn was among those arrested in Moscow, detained while he was photographing the police detaining other protesters. The paper reports: