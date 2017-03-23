News of AHCA Vote Delay Breaks as Trump Pretends to Drive Semitruck in White House Driveway

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The House will not vote on the American Health Care Act on Thursday as planned, Republican leaders have decided. The Republicans' Obamacare replacement bill, depending on whose tally you're using, is still somewhere between four and 15 votes short of being able to pass. (It's not expected to get any Democratic votes.)

Donald Trump met Thursday with the hard-line Freedom Caucus but was apparently not able to persuade enough of its members to get on board—or offer them enough concessions on issues like "essential benefits" and spending—to salvage the bill in anything like its current state.

Advertisement



At the time that the vote was being scuttled—I am not making this up—Trump was playing around and pretending to drive a semitruck in the White House driveway.

As health care vote gets scrapped for tonight, here's Trump in a big rig on the White House driveway honking the horn & pretending to drive pic.twitter.com/vTkNnJkrrc — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 23, 2017

He also appears to have told the trucking executives he was meeting with, even after news of the vote delay had been reported, that it was still taking place:

.@POTUS minutes! ago:



"Today, the House is voting to repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 23, 2017