New Poll Shows Trump’s Base Eroding, Approval Rating Sliding, as 60 Percent Find Him Dishonest

Win McNamee/Getty Images

If it feels, to you, like Donald Trump is doing a terrible job as president—you’re not alone. Recent polls have shown the president’s support cratering to historic lows, and a new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday confirmed Trump’s unpopularity. Trump’s job approval rating stands at 37 percent with a whopping 56 percent of Americans disapproving of the job Trump’s doing. By comparison, nearly two-thirds of Americans approved of Barack Obama at a similar stage, and George W. Bush had an approval rating nearing 60 percent, while roughly 1-in-4 Americans disapproved of the former presidents two months into their first terms.

Inside the numbers, Trump’s support is eroding among Republicans—dropping 10 points—and his support among white voters and men—two demographics whose support was crucial to his election win—has also dipped. Trump’s personal characteristics are also proving to be deeply unpopular. According to Quinnipiac’s nationwide survey conducted March 16–21, some 60 percent of Americans think the president is not honest and does not share their values; 66 percent believe he is not level-headed; and 57 percent say President Trump does not share their values.

Advertisement



The majority of Americans also disapprove of how Trump is handling the major issues facing the country.