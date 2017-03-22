 Incident reported outside British Parliament.

Assailant Shot After Knife and Vehicle Attacks Near British Parliament, One Death Reported

Assailant Shot After Knife and Vehicle Attacks Near British Parliament, One Death Reported

March 22 2017 11:16 AM

Assailant Shot After Knife and Vehicle Attacks Near British Parliament, One Death Reported

A police officer outside the Palace of Westminster in London on Wednesday

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

What we know: An individual who apparently attacked a police officer outside the Palace of Westminster in London has been shot by responding authorities. Several individuals were also injured on the nearby Westminster Bridge, apparently by a car that drove through pedestrians before crashing into a fence. At least one person involved in the incidents has died.

Update, 12:30 p.m.: A doctor at London's St. Thomas Hospital has told reporters that one woman involved in today's incidents has died. It's not clear how she was injured.

Update, 11:30 a.m.: Here's video, taken by a former Polish foreign minister, of injuries on Westminster Bridge.

And here's a shot of the car that has crashed into a fence outside the palace.

Original post, 11:16 a.m.: Police have fired on an assailant who attacked an officer near the Palace of Westminster, the iconic building in which the United Kingdom's Parliament meets, the leader of the House of Commons has announced. Several individuals on the nearby Westminster Bridge appear to have been hit by a car in an incident whose relation to the stabbing is unknown.

Parliament was in session Wednesday inside the palace, which has been locked down. We'll update this post when more details become available.