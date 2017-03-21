Schumer Suggests Gorsuch Confirmation Should Be Delayed Until Trump FBI Investigation Is Over

It is a common lament among progressives that Democrats in Congress don't have enough of a spine, and, as such, many are watching the party's handling of prospective Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch closely. The thinking goes that Democrats should protest the treatment of Obama SCOTUS nominee Merrick Garland—who went 10 months without even getting a hearing before his nomination expired—by refusing to participate in the process of confirming Gorsuch. Democrats don't have the numbers to ultimately stop Gorsuch from joining the court, but they could force majority leader Mitch McConnell to use the filibuster-eliminating "nuclear option" to confirm him, boycott votes and hearings, continually remind the press and public how badly Garland was treated by comparison, etc. And while Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have all been attending Gorsuch's confirmation hearings, which began Monday, minority leader Chuck Schumer just took to the Senate floor to float a mischevious line of reasoning that could suggest a turn toward obstructionism: