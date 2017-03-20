Trump Campaign Chairman Had “Very Limited Role” in Trump Campaign, White House Says

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

FBI Director James Comey, appearing before the House Intelligence Committee, testified Monday that there is an ongoing agency investigation into the connections between the Russian government and Donald Trump's campaign. Comey did not disclose the names of particular individuals being investigated, but one figure who's repeatedly come up in press reports about the Trump-Russia connection is Paul Manafort, who was the chairman of Trump's presidential campaign for several months. Manafort worked for years for Russia-backed Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych, and he was named in a February New York Times story as one of the Trump operatives whose contacts with Russian figures were being scrutinized by federal investigators.

Well, over at the White House, press secretary Sean Spicer tried out a fun new way of disavowing Manafort (and disgraced ex–national security adviser Michael Flynn, whose Russia ties are also reportedly under investigation) in response to a question about Trump's "campaign associates." Said Spicer:

General Flynn was a volunteer [for] the campaign. Obviously there has been some discussion of Paul Manafort, who played a very limited role for a very limited amount of time.