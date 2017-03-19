Trump's Approval Rating Hits New Record Low

Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images

With two months into his presidency, Donald Trump’s ratings continue to fall. The commander in chief’s approval rating fell to a new low over the weekend to 37 percent, according to the latest Gallup poll. That marks a sharp drop from the 45 percent of a week earlier and comes as Trump’s disapproval rating hit 58 percent, also a high point since the real estate mogul was sworn into office.

Needless to say, those are the worst numbers for any president this early in his administration in the history of modern polling.

Trump approval drops to 37% - the worst Gallup poll any president has ever had this early in their term. pic.twitter.com/399k8tLFmx — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 19, 2017

Advertisement



The comparisons are pretty incredible:

Gallup- Job approval upon hitting 60 days in office:

Carter 75

Reagan 60

HW Bush 56

Clinton 53

W Bush 58

Obama 63



Trump... 37 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 19, 2017

Gallup- Job *disapproval* upon hitting 60 days in office:

Carter 9

Reagan 24

HW Bush 16

Clinton 34

W Bush 29

Obama 26



Trump... 58 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 19, 2017

The dip in Trump’s approval rating comes after a tumultuous week in which the president struggled to sell a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare and questions continue to swirl about Russia’s involvement in his campaign.

The Independent points out that Trump mocked Obama for his “record low” 39 percent Gallup approval rating in August 2011, a level he has now surpassed.