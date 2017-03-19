 Donald Trump's approval rating hits new record low, according to Gallup.

March 19 2017 8:18 PM

President Donald Trump returns to the White House on March 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images

With two months into his presidency, Donald Trump’s ratings continue to fall. The commander in chief’s approval rating fell to a new low over the weekend to 37 percent, according to the latest Gallup poll. That marks a sharp drop from the 45 percent of a week earlier and comes as Trump’s disapproval rating hit 58 percent, also a high point since the real estate mogul was sworn into office.

Needless to say, those are the worst numbers for any president this early in his administration in the history of modern polling.

The comparisons are pretty incredible:

The dip in Trump’s approval rating comes after a tumultuous week in which the president struggled to sell a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare and questions continue to swirl about Russia’s involvement in his campaign.

The Independent points out that Trump mocked Obama for his “record low” 39 percent Gallup approval rating in August 2011, a level he has now surpassed.

The latest Gallup numbers come on the heels of another poll that showed 57 percent of young Americans see Trump’s presidency as illegitimate. GenForward’s poll found that only 22 percent of 18-to-30-year-olds approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 62 percent disapprove.

