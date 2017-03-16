Watch Trump Seemingly Admit That He Knows His Health Care Bill Screws His Voters

Politically speaking, one of the most glaring problems with the American Health Care Act, the Republican Party's proposed Obamacare replacement bill, is that its Medicare cuts and changes to insurance regulations would hammer older, rural, working-class Americans —aka the group that you might call Donald Trump's "base." (If you're being generous. If you're not, his base is "Nazi losers.")

Fox News' Tucker Carlson asked Trump about this problem on his show last night, and Trump ... seemed to admit that he knows his bill screws over his voters. Video above; here's the transcript:

What's going on here, it seems, is that Trump is trying to paint the AHCA as a rough first draft that he doesn't care about one way or another and to blame the problems with it on Paul Ryan. In reality, of course, the bill was put together with consultation from the Trump administration and endorsed by Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price at a White House press conference the day after it was introduced.