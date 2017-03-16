 McDonald's Twitter attacks Trump (?).

Official McDonald’s Twitter Account Calls Trump “a Disgusting Excuse of a President”

March 16 2017 9:53 AM

Ronald is drunk.

Above: A real, genuine tweet that was sent from the official McDonald's account this morning. It's since been deleted and the account is back to doing whatever it is that an official fast food Twitter account does:

No word yet as to whether we're dealing with a rogue employee, a hack, or what. (A fun twist: the McDonald's "global chief communications officer" is former Obama press secretary Robert Gibbs.) More to come on this important story, no doubt.

Update, 10 a.m.: Apparently whoever did this was also briefly able to "pin" the tweet, which, for the non-Twitter-initiated, means selecting a tweet so that it always shows up first on your user page. It's what people do with, like, the tweet they're most proud of sending.

Update, 10:30 a.m.: McDonald's is saying its account was "compromised."