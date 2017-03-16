Official McDonald’s Twitter Account Calls Trump “a Disgusting Excuse of a President”
Above: A real, genuine tweet that was sent from the official McDonald's account this morning. It's since been deleted and the account is back to doing whatever it is that an official fast food Twitter account does:
@DaBear67 Breakfast for dinner is the best! We love that you're lovin' it, Dean.— McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017
No word yet as to whether we're dealing with a rogue employee, a hack, or what. (A fun twist: the McDonald's "global chief communications officer" is former Obama press secretary Robert Gibbs.) More to come on this important story, no doubt.
Update, 10 a.m.: Apparently whoever did this was also briefly able to "pin" the tweet, which, for the non-Twitter-initiated, means selecting a tweet so that it always shows up first on your user page. It's what people do with, like, the tweet they're most proud of sending.
.@McDonaldsCorp just tweeted this at the president and pinned it.https://t.co/kmtei73GOt pic.twitter.com/NsWE1NWDbH— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 16, 2017
Update, 10:30 a.m.: McDonald's is saying its account was "compromised."
Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.— McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017