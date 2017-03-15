 Times tweets have a twist ending: Death.

New NYT Tweet Format: Did You Love This Person When You Were Young? Well, He Died.

New NYT Tweet Format: Did You Love This Person When You Were Young? Well, He Died.

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
March 15 2017 4:58 PM

New Times Tweet Format: Did You Love This Person When You Were Young? Well, He Died.

screen_shot_20170315_at_4.13.51_pm
“Knock knock.” “Who’s there?” “Someone.” “Someone who?” “Someone died.”

Screenshot/Twitter

Above is a tweet that the New York Times sent Wednesday about the death of cartoonist Jay Lynch. And on a similar theme, here’s a tweet that the New York Times sent yesterday about ... the death of cartoonist Jay Lynch:

screen_shot_20170315_at_4.34.06_pm

Screen shot/Twitter

The New York Times will not rest until every single person who ever enjoyed something that Jay Lynch created is lured in by nostalgia only to be hammered with the news that he has died.

Advertisement

“Remember Camelot? Well, we’ve got bad news.” —the New York Times on Nov. 22, 1963.