New NYT Tweet Format: Did You Love This Person When You Were Young? Well, He Died.

Screenshot/Twitter

Above is a tweet that the New York Times sent Wednesday about the death of cartoonist Jay Lynch. And on a similar theme, here’s a tweet that the New York Times sent yesterday about ... the death of cartoonist Jay Lynch:

Screen shot/Twitter

The New York Times will not rest until every single person who ever enjoyed something that Jay Lynch created is lured in by nostalgia only to be hammered with the news that he has died.

Advertisement

