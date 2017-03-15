Woman Who Paid Trump $16 Million Cash for Apartment Has Ties to Chinese Military Intelligence

In late February, Mother Jones broke the news that Donald Trump had sold a $16 million Park Avenue penthouse to a woman named Angela Chen who runs a consulting firm that connects foreign clients with influential people in China. It's a shady transaction—the president, who sets America's policy toward China, getting paid millions in cash by a Chinese power broker—and it looks even shadier now that MoJo has documented Chen's work with, and personal ties to, a Chinese intelligence front group. Here's the gist: