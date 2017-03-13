Spicer Says Trump Was Totally Just Getting Around to Fulfilling Promise to Donate Salary

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Over the weekend, NBC noted that, nearly two months into his term, Donald Trump had evidently not yet followed through on a November promise to donate his presidential salary to charity.

Well, wouldn't you know that White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced at Monday's daily briefing that Trump in fact already has a very real plan, which definitely exists, to do so:

Spicer said that Trump’s intention was to donate his salary at the end of the year, and added an extra surprise for the press corps.

"The president’s intention right now is to donate his salary at the end of the year and he has kindly asked that you should all help him determine where that goes," he said.