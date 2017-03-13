DOJ Wants More Time to Find “Evidence” of Trump Tower Wiretap, Double-Check Microwaves

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Here we go. The Trump administration’s Justice Department told lawmakers Monday it needed additional time to collect the, ahem, “evidence” that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower. The DOJ had been given Monday as a deadline by the House Intelligence Committee to hand over documents that might verify that the President of the United States Donald Trump did not make the whole thing up. Deadline one has now come and gone.

"The Department of Justice has asked for more time to comply with the House Intelligence Committee's request for information related to possible surveillance of Donald Trump or his associates during the election campaign," a spokesman for the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, said in a statement. "We have asked the Department to provide us this information before the committee's open hearing scheduled for March 20. If the committee does not receive a response by then, the committee will ask for this information during the March 20 hearing and may resort to a compulsory process if our questions continue to go unanswered."

Advertisement



This latest round of Trump-induced absurdity came after the President of the United States tweeted this out on March 4th:

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017