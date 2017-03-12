Trump Still Hasn’t Filled Hundreds and Hundreds of Federal Jobs Vital to an Administration

In the early days of his presidency, Donald Trump liked to complain publicly about the deliberative pace of his cabinet nominees’ confirmation proceedings in the Senate. But with his cabinet now in place—now what? The answer: Not a lot. The Trump administration is in the process of falling staggeringly behind in filling vital roles across the federal government. The result: “Many federal agencies and offices are in states of suspended animation, their career civil servants answering to temporary bosses whose influence and staying power are unclear, and who are sometimes awaiting policy direction from appointees whose arrival may be weeks or months away,” the New York Times reports.