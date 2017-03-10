Thank You, BBC Dad and His Pesky Kids, for Providing a Respite From This Miserable World

Our favourite live TV moment of the week by far 👶😂 pic.twitter.com/GXSCUl5hYI — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) March 10, 2017

Political science professor Robert Kelly was just trying to speak knowledgeably about world affairs from the comfort of his home office when in waddled his toddler daughter—on live television.

Kelly was on a BBC news show to talk about relations between North and South Korea, but his tiny daughter—in pigtails and a pair of wee glasses and with a skip-dancing entrance whose pure adorable silliness can’t be overstated—would not be denied. Kelly tried to remain composed and get his daughter out of frame. But then another child walked into the office, a baby in a roll-y walker.

“Pardon me,” Kelly said. He was not getting up from that seat, even as he broke into a smile.

I quite like the theory that BBC interview guy was wearing sweats or boxers with his coat and tie and couldn't get up. — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) March 10, 2017

And then, skidding into frame, sitcomlike, a woman charged in to save the day, quickly escorting the kiddies out of the room while the world looked on in horror and glee.

BBC dad is the new Chewbacca mom. Parents, they’re just viral gold, man. He and his family have completely taken over Facebook and Twitter, sparking the kinds of debates we used to have back when we thought about things aside from the daily degradations visited upon us by Donald Trump.

Is he a bad father for trying to push the kids away? Why is it always the woman who has to rein them in, huh? Do you have to be a parent to understand that pushing your kid out of a room is a totally normal thing to do? Is this what our working-remotely, gig-economy culture has wrought? How long until this situation takes a turn for the Ken Bone?

The BBC dad is a reminder of what parenting is truly like. It's honest, brutal and hilarious. Those that don't have kids don't understand — Little Misti Q ❄️ (@BkQualls) March 10, 2017

This BBC dad video is just a perfectly constructed piece of comedy. Rule of threes. Straight man. Escalating stakes. — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) March 10, 2017

@David_Waddell What would that mean, please? Re-broadcasting it on BBC TV, or just here on Twitter? Is this kinda thing that goes 'viral' and gets weird? — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2017