Trump Department of Labor Appointee Apparently Graduated From High School in 2015

The investigative site ProPublica has a report out today on some 400 individuals who the Trump administration has appointed to executive-branch positions that don't require Senate confirmation. Thirty-six of them are lobbyists, which suggests that the swamp may not be getting drained, and several of them are wingnut conspiracy types, which suggests that the swamp may be convinced that Ted Cruz's father killed John F. Kennedy. But ProPublica's best find might be Danny Tiso, a Department of Labor hire. ProPublica says that Tiso's LinkedIn page identified him as having graduated from high school in 2015, though it no longer appears to do so, and this 2014 internship announcement suggests that he would not have been a senior until the 2015-2016 school year. (It's possible, of course, that he graduated early—this Feb. 2016 Nashua Telegraph article identifies him as a former high school student— or that the announcement was mistaken.)