Jason Chaffetz May Use an iPhone Paid for by Donors

Screenshot/CNN

Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz got himself into a lil' old mess Tuesday when he suggested on CNN that Americans who are unable to afford health care might be able to do so if they stopped spending money on fancy iPhones. This is a weak argument given health care costs way, way more than you would save by getting a boring regular phone instead of an iPhone (and it was a weak argument when Barack Obama made a similar version of it in 2014, too).

Advertisement



But it also may be an ironic one. The Intercept's Lee Fang, by searching campaign spending disclosure information, found that the Friends of Jason Chaffetz campaign committee happens to pay big bills to Verizon Wireless and, last July, spent a new phone–like total of $738.08 at an Apple Store in Salt Lake City.

Looks like Jason Chaffetz's PAC -- aka his rich donors -- pay for his Verizon bill https://t.co/4wWQ1rdqWV — Lee Fang (@lhfang) March 7, 2017

Lol are you kidding me? Chaffetz also spent $738 of his campaign donor's money at the Apple Store. Hmm https://t.co/SNb7X7VNEz pic.twitter.com/LDLgKnivKK — Lee Fang (@lhfang) March 7, 2017