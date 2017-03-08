A Reminder: Donald Trump, Our President, Hates Women.

Jim Lo Scalzo/AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday, women around the country will participate in the A Day Without a Woman strike planned by the organizers of January’s Women’s March. Wednesday is also International Women’s Day. As a way of addressing both, President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning about his respect for women.

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

This is a lie. In 1994, Donald Trump was asked by ABC’s Nancy Collins why he had reportedly told a female writer for New York magazine that “you have to treat women like shit.”

Trump: I didn’t say that. The woman’s a liar, extremely unattractive, lots of problems because of her looks.

Collins: That statement is exactly why women think you’re a chauvinist pig.

Trump: They’re right — and not. People say, "How can you say such a thing?" but there’s a truth in it, in a modified form. Psychologists will tell you that some women want to be treated with respect, others differently.