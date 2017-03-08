A Reminder: Donald Trump, Our President, Hates Women.
On Wednesday, women around the country will participate in the A Day Without a Woman strike planned by the organizers of January’s Women’s March. Wednesday is also International Women’s Day. As a way of addressing both, President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning about his respect for women.
I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017
This is a lie. In 1994, Donald Trump was asked by ABC’s Nancy Collins why he had reportedly told a female writer for New York magazine that “you have to treat women like shit.”
Trump: I didn’t say that. The woman’s a liar, extremely unattractive, lots of problems because of her looks.
Collins: That statement is exactly why women think you’re a chauvinist pig.
Trump: They’re right — and not. People say, "How can you say such a thing?" but there’s a truth in it, in a modified form. Psychologists will tell you that some women want to be treated with respect, others differently.
In 2005, Donald Trump told Billy Bush that he could sexually assault and harass women with impunity because he was powerful. He has been accused of doing so by 13 women.
The president does not respect women. The Republican Party does not care.